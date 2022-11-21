World Cup excitement comes to Ottawa ahead of Canada's first match

World Cup fever has hit the capital as fans fill local pubs to watch their favourite team play football.

After a nearly four-decade wait, Canada’s national men’s soccer team has a spot in the tournament, making their debut on Wednesday a must-watch event.

Daniel Duff dawns his Dutch-orange jersey for Monday’s early-afternoon match against Senegal, but really, it’s all about getting to wear red.

“I’ve been watching this game for over thirty years now and it’s the first time I’ve ever been able to have two teams in the World Cup. It’s a remarkable thing to see Canada in here,” says Duff. “This is a lifestyle for a lot of us and we never would have dreamt we would have our women as world Olympic champions and our men going to Qatar in the same calendar year. Football is alive and well here in Ottawa and we couldn’t be happier.”

The last time Canada had a berth the World Cup, it was 1986, 13 years before Duff’s friend and fellow football fan, Joseph Huneault was born.

“I’m in the same boat as a lot of people where I’ve always had to pick another team and, now that Canada is here, I have more than one occasion, more than one reason to watch the game and it’s fantastic,” says Huneault. “My expectations are very humble for us and if we score a goal we’ve done better than we had last time and that’s all I’m hopeful for.”

Duff is president of Capital City Supporters Group, which rallies and engages other football fans to support Atlético Ottawa football club. He is also the Ottawa representative for The Voyageurs, a country-wide soccer group, which has teamed up with The Glebe Central Pub to headquarter viewing parties.

“It’s crazy to see our country back on the world stage for soccer,” says Glebe Central Pub general manager, David Hania. “I know our fans are really excited about this and I think that’s really going to help the sport grow and also help bring soccer communities together.”

Both Duff and Hania expect the Bank Street tavern to be busy on Wednesday, when Canada takes on Belgium in its first match.

“We will cheer like we’re in the stands for 90 minutes straight! It is going to be standing room only. It’s going to be insane and win, lose or draw, this is about celebrating Canada at the game,” says Duff. “We’re modest in our expectations [of Canada winning] but our enthusiasm for Canada being at the World Cup is triumphantz, so come and join us because it’s going to be spectacular. It’s going to be unreal.”