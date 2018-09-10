

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A working smoke detector is being credited with alerting the resident of an east-end row house to a late night fire.

The resident of a home on The Rockery Private called 911 around 11:40 p.m., reporting a fire in the basement.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, smoke was coming from one unit of the complex.

The fire was declared under control 25 minutes after the initial 911 call.

Ottawa Fire says the occupant was alerted to the fire by a working smoke detector, and prompting exited the unit.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.