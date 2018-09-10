Working smoke detector alerts east-end resident to fire
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 2:43AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 10, 2018 5:40AM EDT
A working smoke detector is being credited with alerting the resident of an east-end row house to a late night fire.
The resident of a home on The Rockery Private called 911 around 11:40 p.m., reporting a fire in the basement.
By the time firefighters arrived on scene, smoke was coming from one unit of the complex.
The fire was declared under control 25 minutes after the initial 911 call.
Ottawa Fire says the occupant was alerted to the fire by a working smoke detector, and prompting exited the unit.
Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.
The fire at 108 The Rockery Private is now under control. The occupqnt was alerted by a working smoke detector and promptly exited the unit. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/AWuK7VQczU— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) September 10, 2018