

CTV Ottawa





A worker in his 40s was taken to hospital on Wednesday after he was knocked into the water near the Chaudiere Bridge.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. at 6 Booth St. The man was tied off by a safety rope, but was struck by a metal beam and fell into the water, according to emergency officials.

The man’s colleagues helped fire crews rescue him using a basket. The man suffered a head injury and fractured ribs.

He was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.