Worker rescued at Ottawa construction site

Crews from the Ottawa Fire Service rescued a worker who had a medical emergency at a Mechanicsville construction site Monday morning.

The worker at the site on Parkdale Avenue south of Burnside Avenue fell about two metres below grade, fire officials said.

Fire rescuers used a crane and a metal basket to lift the worker back up to ground level.

Paramedics said the man suffered a seizure and was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre in stable condition.