Worker injured falling into elevator shaft
Ottawa worker injured after falling into elevator shaft
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 11:56AM EDT
An Ottawa worker suffered injuries after falling into an elevator shaft in a Centretown building under construction.
Ottawa Fire Service deployed its Rope Rescue unit to help retrieve the patient and lift him to safety..
The 911 call for assistance came in just before 9 am.
Traffic on Nepean, Gloucester and Nepean streets was affected until mid-morning.
More to come