

CTV Ottawa





The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker was found unresponsive at a construction site on Wednesday.

It happened at a home under construction on Gelderland Private in the Blackstone Community near Terry Fox Dr. in Stittsville

The worker was working on stairs or a ground level porch when they were found unresponsive, according to Janet Deline, a spokesperson with the ministry.

Neighbours told CTV News they saw a police vehicle, a fire truck and one ambulance on site around 10a.m.

There are Mattamy Homes signs posted on the property. A manager with the company said they are aware of the situation, but could not provide more details.

Deline says an inspector has been assigned. More details are expected to be released tomorrow.