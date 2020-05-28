GATINEAU, QC. -- An employee of a Gatineau long-term care home has died of COVID-19.

In a press release, the health and social services department for the Outaouais (CISSSO) said the employee worked at the Lionel-Émond home. The death was announced Thursday morning and is the first death of a CISSSO worker in Gatineau linked to the virus.

No other details about the worker were provided.

The home is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19, with at least 29 confirmed cases and seven deaths, according to Énergie 104.1 in Gatineau.

Outaouais health and social services is offering mental health support to employees of the home through the employee assistance program, should they need it.

CISSSO president and CEO Josée Filion said in French that she offers her condolences to the family and friends of the worker and her support to the Lionel-Émond team.

"This news shook the whole organization. The COVID-19 pandemic is difficult for all personnel and now they have lost a colleague. My thoughts are with them."

As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, there have been 527 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Outaouais and 15 deaths, according to the Quebec government's latest data.