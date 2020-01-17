OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say a 60-year-old man is in critical condition after falling from the back of a truck while offloading it on Laurier Ave.

Ottawa Police have closed a stretch of Laurier between Elgin St. and Metcalfe St. for the investigation.

Paramedics say the man lost consciousness in the fall and wasn't able to breathe on his own. Responding Paramedics provided breathing support while he was rushed to the trauma centre.

More to come...