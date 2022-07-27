Work underway to repair damaged O-Train infrastructure

Rideau Transit Group continues efforts to repair a section of the Confederation Line on Wednesday, as full O-Train service remains shutdown for a third straight day.

In an update to councillors and the media on Wednesday afternoon, OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar said RTG is actively working on the "required repairs to restore full train service."

"The overhead catenary system is being re-wired and a section of rail in the affected area will be replaced," Amilcar said.

"RTG continues to advise that the repairs should be completed on Friday."

A section of the overhead catenary system was damaged between uOttawa and Lees stations when it was struck by lightning during Sunday night's storm. About 900 metres of overhead wire needs to be replaced from King Edward Avenue to just east of Lees Station.

The immobilized train just east of King Edward Avenue was returned to the Belfast maintenance yard last night for further inspection.

O-Train update: Day 3 without full LRT service



Wires still down between uOttawa and Lees.



Stopped train moved #ottnews pic.twitter.com/2hmPtE13NU — Josh Pringle (@PringleJosh) July 27, 2022

O-Train service is currently running between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations in the west end, and from Tremblay Station to Blair Station in the east end.

R1 bus service is running between Rideau and St. Laurent stations, with buses arriving at stations every five minutes.

"We continue to stabilize this support for our customers and have made refinements to service delivery to improve reliability," Amilcar said.

Amilcar says an update will be provided to council "as soon as we have firm timing for return of full service."