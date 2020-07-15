OTTAWA -- Improvements to a New Edinburgh heritage building along the Ottawa River will cause some traffic lanes and a cycling path to close this week.

There will be detours and closures on the Ottawa River Pathway between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting on July 16.

Cyclists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution and obey on-site signage and flag persons.

On July 20, sections of the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway will be closed alternately between Acacia Avenue and Tennis Crescent, during off-peak hours, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The closures on the pathway and the parkway will end July 24.

The work involves installing water and sewer mains to the old Ottawa New Edinburgh Club, now called the National Capital River Pavilion.

This NCC project will repair and upgrade this heritage property to provide new opportunities for public access and shoreline animation.

The pavilion was built between 1914 and 1925 for the Ottawa New Edinburgh Canoe Club.

It has been the site of canoeing, boating and recreational activities for nearly a century.

The pavilion renovation project is expected to be complete by February 2021.