

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





How are you marking this Mother's Day?

Maybe a special brunch for mom, some flowers or chocolates. For one Ottawa area mother, her best gift is still being alive to appreciate every moment with her children.

Every moment with her children is a special moment for Jillian O'Connor. Even if it's hangin' out, waiting for an MRI.

We first met Jillian 4 years ago when she was pregnant with her third child, little Declan, who's now 3. At 16 weeks, she was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer.

But Dr. Mark Clemons, a medical oncologist at the Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre had a plan to treat Jillian and allow her pregnancy to continue. Her cancer was treatable but still incurable.

Fast forward to today. Jillian is 35 years old; a milestone birthday for her.

“I never thought I would get here when they gave me 2 years to live,” she says, “That's all they gave me.”

She has defied the odds, despite the breast cancer spreading to her liver, bones and lymphatic system. The MRI today is to keep track of the cancer growing in her brain.

“Fingers crossed, that's what I’m hoping,” she says, “that it hasn't grown anymore. But, if it has, then we will go down that path.”

That has been her approach all along: a calmness and positivity despite the storm brewing in her body.

“I'm thankful for every day I’m here, whether it’s a good day or a bad day. I’m just so happy to be here, to be a wife, to be a mother, to be alive.”

Helping her stay alive is a team of medical professionals, including, still Dr. Clemons, who continually marvels at her strength of spirit.

“Jillian is a stunning individual,” says Dr. Clemons, “Not only does she carry her family forward; she carries many of my patients forward as well.”

Jillian is part of a trial known as REaCT-BTA, the world’s first study looking at how often patients need drugs for cancer that has spread to the bones.

“Most patients receive this drug every 4 weeks but we know it's probably too much for most patients,” he says, “so she's involved in a trial where half the patients get it every 4 weeks and half the patients get it every 12 weeks and so far, the results are showing exactly the same except the patients getting it every 12 weeks make fewer visits to the hospital and spend more time with their loved ones.”

“Jillian knows what's important in life,” Dr. Clemons continues, “Life is not about the trivial things that people get so worked up about. Life is about family and on Mother's Day, what more can we ask for than family.”

No one knows that better than Jillian, as she walks out of the hospital, holding little Declan’s hand.

“Enjoy your children, no matter how hard it gets,” she says, “Just enjoy them and love them every single moment.”