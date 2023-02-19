Word wizards descend on Kingston, Ont. for Canadian Scrabble Classic

A good game of Scrabble is a great long weekend activity, and some of the best word wizards around descended on Kingston this Family Day weekend for the Canadian Scrabble Classic.

A euphoric eureka is what competitive Scrabble player Jason Hazzard loves.

“I call it the ‘ah-ha’ moment,” he explains. “You reach in the bag, you get your tiles, you put them on your rack, you're looking at it, you're looking at it and then it’s like, ‘Oh!’ The mist clears and it’s like, ‘And there’s that word,” he says.

The Canadian Scrabble Classic is the country's largest Scrabble tournament. New players and ones who are more competitive are all welcome.

On the line, is more than $10,000 worth of prizes and a chance for these wordsmiths to work their way up the international ladder, explains Josh Greenway, the director of the 2023 games.

“We’ve got over 80 players this year,” he says. “The majority are coming from Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal, but we also have people coming up from the United States, and all over.”

For Hazzard, while uncovering the perfect word and getting a high score are fun elements, the hunt for tiles usually can spell new friendships at events like this.

“We’re always hunting for new obscure words, sneaky plays,” he says.

So for beginners, what’s the advice the experts give?

Scrabble player Shan Abbasi says to play the board itself.

“Most people spend a lot of time looking at their tiles thinking of a word, and then when they find a word it doesn’t fit anywhere good,” he says. “So you really want to identify the best row or column to play in.”

Dr. David Neabor says go for gold.

“Play the words that will give you the maximum score. The person who scores highest wins the game. Your strategy is to make sure you play and score a very high game,” he says.

Hazzard says play the big words, but don’t be afraid of the small ones.

“You need to know the three letter words, the four letter words,” he says.

Heidi Roberts, one of the Scrabble Classic organizers, says not to give up. Even if you lose, all are welcome for another round.

“It’s a really inclusive community. Whatever your background, whatever your experience, we want you to come and have fun with us,” she says.

The Canadian Scrabble Classic will run until Monday.