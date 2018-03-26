

CTV Ottawa





15 women touched by breast cancer were treated to an evening of pampering at the third annual “Forget for a Moment” makeover.

The event is put on by cancer survivor Colleen Kanna, who says she wanted those battling cancer, or who have recently completed treatment, to feel good during what can be a vulnerable time.

“I just wanted women to be able to come to a place where they can get their hair done, get their make-up done, and really forget for a moment what they’re going through,” Kanna said.

For Vesna Zick-Cote who has stage four breast cancer – the evening is a chance to relax.

“A lot of my day is spent at the hospital. I was at the hospital this morning and I will be there tomorrow, and so it’s just nice to just not have to do all that regular stuff,” Zick-Cote said.

For Sue Deluney, who recently completed treatment, she’s treating the evening as the beginning to her new journey.

“It gives you hope that you’ll find your new normal – whatever that may be.”

Kanna, who creates Canadian-made clothing for women touched by breast cancer, teamed up with Rinaldo Hair Designers & Spa at 90 George for the event.