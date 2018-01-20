

A crowd of over one-thousand supporters filled the steps of Parliament Hill to march for women’s rights.

The 2nd annual Women’s March was just one of over 38 coordinated round of protest marches happening coast to coast.

“It’s time for safety for girls and women - that’s why I am here,” says Kristina Selby-Brown.

She drove from Napanee to be here. Her 9-year-old son Jase insisted on joining her.

She says, “He said he wanted to be a part of it he wants to make a change so I said alright you're coming with me!”

Young Jase says he wants to show that equality is an issue for men and women. “People should have the right to get paid the same and walk down the street safe.”

Saturday marks one year since women's marches sprang up around the globe this weekend in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.

In Ottawa, many supporters said they were inspired to come to the Hill by social media campaigns such as the MeToo phenomenon, an outpouring of women speaking out against their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.

Organizers say Ottawa also needs to improve gender equality.

Catherine Butlersays more women need to run for politics in the city. “We have a city council that has 18 percent representation in a city that has over 50 percent women representing the whole city.”

Nationwide, Canadian organizers say the 38 communities hosting marches, rallies and other events had surged more than 20 per cent from the number that took part last January.

With files from CTVNEWS.ca