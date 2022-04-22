Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years

The Gatineau, Que. woman who posed as a nurse to treat patients at a dental clinic and a medical clinic in Ottawa has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.

With credit for time spend in custody, Cleroux will still be required to spend five years and eight months behind bars.

Last September, Ottawa police said Cleroux was facing charging for allegedly working as a nurse under false pretenses at an Ottawa medical clinic and a dental clinic. Police said some of the woman's duties included administrating medication and injections to patients.

At the time of her arrest, police said the accused, "used aliases and assumed the identities of registered nurses that she fraudulently obtained."

Cleroux is also facing charges in B.C. for allegedly posing as a nurse at a hospital for a year.

