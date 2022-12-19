Woman wanted for stealing from toy drive donation box in Pembroke, Ont.

Police in Pembroke, Ont. are searching for an Ottawa woman they say stole money from a donation box at a local mall.

The woman stole cash and cheques from a Kiwanis Christmas Toy Drive donation box at the Pembroke Mall on Saturday afternoon, OPP said in a news release.

People who donated cheques are encouraged to call their financial institutions to cancel them.

Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for Kerrie Lynn Buker, 41, of Ottawa.

She's wanted for theft under $5,000 and two counts each of failing to comply with release conditions and failing to comply with probation.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332.