Woman wanted for coughing on, punching woman at Ottawa LRT station

Ottawa police are searching for a woman they say approached another woman, pulled down her mask to cough on her, then punched her in the face.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Tunney’s Pasture Station, police said in a news release Friday.

The woman approached the alleged victim and started arguing with her, following her as she tried to walk away.

The suspect then pulled down her mask and tried coughing on the woman, police said. The alleged victim then pushed the woman away,

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect as white, between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-5 and about 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.