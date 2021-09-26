Advertisement
Woman treated for smoke inhalation after a basement fire in Heatherington Road townhouse
Published Sunday, September 26, 2021 2:08PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, September 26, 2021 2:40PM EDT
A fire damaged a Heatherington Road townhouse on Sunday, Sept. 26. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OFSFirePhoto)
A woman is being treated for smoke inhalation after an afternoon fire in Ottawa's south-end.
Ottawa fire responded to calls for a fire in the basement of a unit at a seven-unit townhouse complex on Heatherington Road, near Albion Road.
Officials say the fire was contained to the basement of the unit.
Ottawa Paramedics said Sunday afternoon a woman was transported to the Ottawa Hospital ins table condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Correction:
Ottawa fire initially reported no one was hurt. Ottawa Paramedics say a woman was transported to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.