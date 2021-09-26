OTTAWA --  

A woman is being treated for smoke inhalation after an afternoon fire in Ottawa's south-end.

Ottawa fire responded to calls for a fire in the basement of a unit at a seven-unit townhouse complex on Heatherington Road, near Albion Road.

Officials say the fire was contained to the basement of the unit.

Ottawa Paramedics said Sunday afternoon a woman was transported to the Ottawa Hospital ins table condition.

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Correction:

Ottawa fire initially reported no one was hurt. Ottawa Paramedics say a woman was transported to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.