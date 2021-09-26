OTTAWA --

A woman is being treated for smoke inhalation after an afternoon fire in Ottawa's south-end.

Ottawa fire responded to calls for a fire in the basement of a unit at a seven-unit townhouse complex on Heatherington Road, near Albion Road.

Officials say the fire was contained to the basement of the unit.

Ottawa Paramedics said Sunday afternoon a woman was transported to the Ottawa Hospital ins table condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Heatherington RD near Albion RD N. The fire is now under control and was contained to the basement of one unit in a 7-door residential row. No injuries reported and a @OttFire Investigator in on route. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/rIvU7b9afI — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) September 26, 2021