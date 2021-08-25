OTTAWA -- A woman in her 60s is being treated for serious injuries after a crash in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ogilvie Road and the Aviation Parkway just before 7 a.m.

Ottawa fire says it was informed that one of the vehicles had flipped over in the intersection, and one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Firefighters were able to remove the patient from the vehicle, and transfer them into the care of paramedics.

Ottawa paramedics say the patient was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.