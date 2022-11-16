Woman threatened staff at downtown Ottawa community centre with a knife, police say

Ottawa police are asking the public's help to identify a woman who allegedly threatened staff at a downtown community centre with a knife.

Police say a woman entered the Jack Purcell Community Centre around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 and began threatening the front desk clerk.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.The clerk was not hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a white woman, approximately 35 years old, with blonde/brown shoulder length hair. The woman was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, light brown rain boots, and carrying a brown purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.