A woman was taken to hospital after a fire in Orléans Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 582 Chenier Way just after 7:15 pm. Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the main floor of the house. It took fire crews almost an hour to get the fire under control.

Paramedics say a woman in her 60s was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen, but an investigator is on scene trying to determine the cause. Damages are estimated at $350,000.