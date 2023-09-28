Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire

A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.

"Firefighters located and brought out multiple residents during their searches," Ottawa fire said on Twitter.

"One resident, who was brought out was assessed by firefighters, was confirmed vital signs absent. Firefighters immediately began CPR and the resident was later transported to hospital."

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live paramedics transported a woman to hospital with critical smoke inhalation. She was listed in life-threatening condition at 6:30 a.m.

An elderly man was treated for smoke inhalation and burns at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.