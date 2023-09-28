Ottawa

    • Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire

    Ottawa fire rescued two people from a fire at an apartment building on Frank Street Thursday morning. (Ottawa Fire Service/submitted) Ottawa fire rescued two people from a fire at an apartment building on Frank Street Thursday morning. (Ottawa Fire Service/submitted)

    A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

    Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.

    "Firefighters located and brought out multiple residents during their searches," Ottawa fire said on Twitter.

    "One resident, who was brought out was assessed by firefighters, was confirmed vital signs absent. Firefighters immediately began CPR and the resident was later transported to hospital."

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live paramedics transported a woman to hospital with critical smoke inhalation. She was listed in life-threatening condition at 6:30 a.m.

    An elderly man was treated for smoke inhalation and burns at the hospital.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michael Gambon, British actor who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82

    British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Trudeau apologizes over a man who fought for the Nazis being honoured in Parliament, a major EV battery announcement is set for today and an IED was set off in Barrie, Ont. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News