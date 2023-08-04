Woman suffers minor injuries in assault and abduction in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects involved in an alleged vehicle theft, assault and abduction in Barrhaven last month that left a woman with minor injuries.

Two men approached the woman, who was sitting in a vehicle parked at a retail area on Greenbank Road, near Strandherd Drive, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on July 25.

"They forced their way into the vehicle where she was assaulted and then forced to drive through Barrhaven, to Prince of Wales Drive, then onto Highway 416 southbound," Ottawa police said in a statement.

"At approximately 2:45 p.m. the suspects forced the victim to stop the vehicle on the side of the highway. They exited the vehicle and fled on foot northbound on Highway 416 south of Prince of Wales Drive overpass."

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, with messy blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a light-coloured t-shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect is a white male, 20 to 30 years old, and was wearing black pajama-style pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West District Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.