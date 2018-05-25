Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in serious assault
The Major Crime unit is investigating after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a downtown assault Thursday. (Brian Lilley/CFRA, May 25, 2018)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 12:22AM EDT
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a serious assault in downtown Ottawa Thursday.
Police say it happened in the 100 block of Laurier Ave. West. Residents in the area confirm it's the office of the Christian Science Reading Room.
The victim remains in hospital. Police have had the office cordoned off for most of the day. A forensics unit was on scene Thursday night.
The Major Crime unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.