

CTV Ottawa





A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a serious assault in downtown Ottawa Thursday.

Police say it happened in the 100 block of Laurier Ave. West. Residents in the area confirm it's the office of the Christian Science Reading Room.

The victim remains in hospital. Police have had the office cordoned off for most of the day. A forensics unit was on scene Thursday night.

The Major Crime unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.