

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police confirm they are investigating a shooting from the early hours of Friday morning in the Overbrook area.

They say they were called to Whitton Cres. around 1:18 a.m. One woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to the trauma centre, where she is now in stable condition and awaiting surgery.

Police say they don't have anyone in custody.

The Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating.