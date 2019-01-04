Ottawa Paramedics are responding to a serious, life-threatening crash in rural West Ottawa at Dwyer Hill Road and Bleeks Road.

The call in response to a head-on collision came in just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

Two patients were treated for multi-system trauma.

One woman in her 30s was trapped in the vehicle following the crash and was freed with the help of Ottawa Firefighters. She was treated for critical chest, pelvic and extremity injuries and was taken to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in an Ornge Air Ambulance.

A second patient, a man, was assessed and treated by paramedics before being released from care

Ottawa Police are investigating the collision and there are road closures in the area.

More to come...