OTTAWA -- A woman was treated for non-life threatening stab wounds after a serious assault north of Winchester.

Ontario Provincial Police say the woman was approached by a stranger on Spruce Drive just after 6 p.m. Thursday and assaulted with an edged weapon.

The male suspect fled the scene on a red bicycle.

Police say the OPP Emergency Response team members, Canine Unit and OPP helicopter were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 60 years-old, "buzz" cut hair and facial hair. He was wearing blue Converse shoes and a blue t-shirt.

The OPP says if anyone has any knowledge of the incident or has seen an individual matching the description on or near Ormond Road, Marionville Road or County Road 31 in the Winchester Area to contact 1-888-310-1122.