Ottawa

    Woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving a crane truck near Greely

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's southeast end.

    Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a crane truck and an SUV at the intersection of Albion Road and Mitch Owens Road at approximately 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

    A paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a woman in her 20s was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

    Police continue to investigate.

