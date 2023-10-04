Woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving a crane truck near Greely
A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's southeast end.
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a crane truck and an SUV at the intersection of Albion Road and Mitch Owens Road at approximately 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.
A paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a woman in her 20s was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police continue to investigate.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
'A wonderful trip': 104-year-old skydiver hopes to set Guinness record
At 104, Chicago's Dorothy Hoffner could soon see her name in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest skydiver in the world.
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
After judge's rebuke, Trump returns to court for 3rd day for fraud lawsuit trial
Former U.S. president Donald Trump returned to his New York civil fraud trial for a third day Wednesday after running afoul of the judge by denigrating a key court staffer in a social media post.
U.K. police open a corporate manslaughter investigation into a hospital where a nurse killed 7 babies
British police have opened an investigation into corporate manslaughter at a northern England hospital after a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others when she worked there, authorities said Wednesday.
WATCH Dramatic video: Backpackers caught in fireball caused by lithium-ion battery explosion
Two backpackers were caught in a fireball in the hallway of a Sydney hostel after a Lithium-ion battery exploded inside the room.
Sirens blare across Russia as it holds nationwide emergency drills
Sirens wailed across Russia and TV stations interrupted regular programming to broadcast warnings Wednesday as part of sweeping drills intended to test the readiness of the country's emergency responders amid the fighting in Ukraine.
A bus plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, killing 21 people
A bus carrying dozens of people plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, causing a fiery crash that killed 21 people and injured at least 15, mostly foreign tourists returning to a nearby campsite.
Atlantic
-
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
-
Province names 2023 Order of Nova Scotia recipients
Nova Scotia has named the five individuals who will receive the province’s highest honour for 2023.
-
Veterans’ headstones vandalized in Fredericton cemetery
It’s been more than a week since a number of headstones in the veterans’ section of a Fredericton cemetery were vandalized and still no leads on who was behind it.
Toronto
-
2 children, 1 adult injured after collision at daycare centre in Vaughan: police
Police say two children and one adult sustained minor injuries after a driver crashed through a fence outside a Vaughan daycare on Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario spends $2.6B less than planned in first quarter, budget watchdog finds
The Ontario government spent $2.6 billion less than planned in its first quarter, with fewer investments in health and electricity subsidy programs, according to the province’s budget watchdog.
-
Toronto paramedic union issues 'code red' after it says no ambulances available in the city
The union representing Toronto paramedics issued a ‘code red alert’ earlier this week after it said there were no ambulances in the city to respond to calls.
Montreal
-
SQ targets 'grandparent scam' gang in Montreal conning elderly people in the U.S.
A task force headed by Quebec provincial police is targeting a criminal organization specializing in 'grandparent' fraud, preying predominately on elderly people in the United States.
-
Ombudsperson criticizes Quebec for not acting fast enough for Indigenous people
The Quebec ombudsperson says the Legault government has so far failed rather miserably in implementing the recommendations of the Viens Commission, the commission of enquiry that looked into relations between Indigenous people and certain public services in Quebec between September 2016 and September 2019.
-
Mischief and armed assault in Montreal as residents protest new bike lanes
In bike-friendly Montreal, opposition to new cycling lanes in Parc-Extension and the nearby Saint-Michel neighbourhood has been notably fervent: groups of residents have organized protests, and police have reported instances of mischief, armed assault and obstruction of civil servants or peace officers at some of the demonstrations.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic Manitoulin Island ferry being towed away for recycling
A historic ferry that has been moored on Manitoulin Island for nearly 50 years after being decommissioned in 1974 is being towed away Wednesday to be recycled and there is mixed reaction from residents.
-
Timmins police investigating fatal parking lot explosion
An explosion that killed one person in a hotel parking lot in Timmins on Tuesday night is under investigation and has displaced several people.
-
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
London
-
OPP looking for suspects after damage to elementary school
OPP in Huron County are looking for information after some damage was reported to an elementary school in the Municipality of South Huron.
-
Skyline stretching 53-storey and 43-storey towers withstand critics at planning committee
An ambitious proposal to build London’s two tallest buildings faced pushback from neighbours — but ultimately received an endorsement from the city’s planning committee.
-
High school football program now suspended for hazing incident
The senior football program at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School (SWLSS) is temporarily suspended after new information has come forward involving a hazing incident prior the season opening game.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
-
NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election
Wab Kinew’s New Democratic Party is projected to have enough seats in the Manitoba Legislature to form a majority government, taking the helm after two consecutive terms of a majority Tory regime.
-
Heather Stefanson stepping down as PC leader
Following the defeat of her party, Heather Stefanson has announced she will be stepping down as the leader of the Progressive Conservatives.
Kitchener
-
Damage from fire at Cambridge hospital estimated at $1 million
A fire on the roof of Cambridge Memorial Hospital caused around $1 million in damage, the Cambridge Fire Department says.
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
-
Landmark Cinemas in Kitchener closing on Friday
Movie-goers will only have a couple more days to see films at the Landmark Cinema in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
'It was chaos': Violent fight on board CTrain forces passengers into Calgary LRT tunnel
A CTrain was forced to stop in the middle of a tunnel in downtown Calgary following an assault Tuesday night.
-
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
-
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN opens health watchdog office to investigate Indigenous maltreatment
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is adding a health ombudsman office to rectify what leaders call decades of mistreatment within the provincial healthcare system.
-
City says Prince Albert workers unjustified in delaying contract vote
The union representing inside workers in Prince Albert is taking the city to the labour board, after a vote on a new contract was derailed on Friday.
-
NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election
Wab Kinew’s New Democratic Party is projected to have enough seats in the Manitoba Legislature to form a majority government, taking the helm after two consecutive terms of a majority Tory regime.
Edmonton
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
8 displaced by fire at north-central apartment building
A three-storey walk-up in north central Edmonton was evacuated Wednesday morning because of a fire.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Gusty and cooler, big weekend warm-up
Showers continue in areas south and west of Edmonton AND in northeastern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 12:45 P.M.
LIVE @ 12:45 P.M. Fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien being honoured at regimental funeral Wednesday
Mourners are gathering in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday to pay respects to Const. Rick O'Brien, the Ridge Meadows RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.
-
Accident at Cypress Mountain kills heavy equipment operator
An industrial accident at the Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver has killed one person.
-
Man shot by police after ramming RCMP cruiser was not seriously harmed, IIO finds
A man who rammed his SUV into a police cruiser outside a Vancouver Island RCMP detachment, injuring one officer, was not seriously injured when he was shot by police, the province's police watchdog has found.
Regina
-
Healthcare workers want Sask. government to takeover Regina care home to avoid layoffs, resident displacement
Around 100 healthcare workers at a Regina care home are preparing for layoff notices following an announcement last week that the Regina Lutheran Home is closing its doors.
-
A celebration of life for George Reed will be held at Regina's international trade centre
A celebration of life for Saskatchewan Roughriders legend George Reed will be held in Regina on Friday, Oct. 6.
-
NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election
Wab Kinew’s New Democratic Party is projected to have enough seats in the Manitoba Legislature to form a majority government, taking the helm after two consecutive terms of a majority Tory regime.