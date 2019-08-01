

Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a woman in her 50s is in critical condition after being burned by a fire in Britannia.

Emergency crews were called to Farrow St., near Britannia Park, just after 10:00 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire.

Paramedics say the woman was seriously burned and suffered smoke inhalation. She has been taken to the trauma centre.

The fire is now under control. What caused the blaze is under investigation.

9:56 Supported @Ottfire on a working fire on Farrow St. Occupant, F50s, sustained serious burns and smoke inhalation. Paramedics stabilized her condition on scene and she is currently at @Ottawatrauma in critical condition. #Ottnews. — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) August 1, 2019