OTTAWA -- A woman who was trapped in a fire in a Gloucester apartment building was rescued Saturday morning.

The fire left two units uninhabitable and sent six people to hospital.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a press release that a fire broke out at a three-storey complex at 3530 Downpatrick Rd. at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire was in a second floor unit.

911 callers told dispatchers that someone was trapped.

When firefighters arrived, they were told that a family of four might still be inside.

Using ladders, firefighters got into the unit and rescued one person, a woman in her 40s according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service. One adult and two children were later found outside after they had escaped, fire officials said. These four people, as well as two neighbours, were all taken to the hospital.

Ottawa paramedics said the woman in her 40s was taken to hospital in serious condition. A man in his 40s had minor injuries and smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital in stable condition. A man and woman in their 30s, as well as two children, were also taken to hospital with possible smoke inhalation. They are all in stable condition.

The fire was stopped by 8:42 a.m., fire officials said. Residents of the unit where the blaze broke out and the one directly below it have been displaced.

What caused the fire is under investigation.