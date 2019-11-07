Woman rescued after falling onto LRT tracks
A woman had to be rescued after falling onto the LRT tracks at Rideau Station Wednesday night. (FILE)
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 12:40AM EST
A dramatic scene at Rideau Station Wednesday night after a woman had to be saved by two men after falling onto the tracks.
The incident happened on the westbound side of the station around 5:30 p.m. Andrea L., a Twitter user who witnessed the entire event and posted a video of the aftermath, says the woman was standing near some yellow posts when she suddenly tumbled onto the tracks.
A bystander immediately jumped down off the platform to help. Andrea says there was some yelling and confusion about the tracks of the LRT being electrified, before an OC Transpo employee joined the rescue efforts. Together, the two men were able to get the woman back on the platform before a train arrived less than a minute later.
Witnesses say the woman was shaken after the incident, but appeared to be ok.