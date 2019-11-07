A dramatic scene at Rideau Station Wednesday night after a woman had to be saved by two men after falling onto the tracks.

The incident happened on the westbound side of the station around 5:30 p.m. Andrea L., a Twitter user who witnessed the entire event and posted a video of the aftermath, says the woman was standing near some yellow posts when she suddenly tumbled onto the tracks.

5:35PM Rideau Centre West Bound Track. A woman fell onto the tracks. I want to say that the bystander and the Octranspo volunteer who jumped to her aid are heroes as the train pulled up like a minute or less later. It could have been tragic but it wasn't.@OC_Transpo #octranspo — Andrea L. (@_andrea_0706) November 6, 2019

A bystander immediately jumped down off the platform to help. Andrea says there was some yelling and confusion about the tracks of the LRT being electrified, before an OC Transpo employee joined the rescue efforts. Together, the two men were able to get the woman back on the platform before a train arrived less than a minute later.

Witnesses say the woman was shaken after the incident, but appeared to be ok.