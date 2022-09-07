Woman rescued after fall on Greenbelt hiking trail

Ottawa firefighters and paramedics were called to a trail south of a large quarry near Fallowfield Road and Moodie Drive. Sept. 7, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter) Ottawa firefighters and paramedics were called to a trail south of a large quarry near Fallowfield Road and Moodie Drive. Sept. 7, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin: Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened to completely cut energy supplies to the West if it tries to cap prices of Russian exports. He also vowed to press on with Moscow's military action in Ukraine until it achieves its goals.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina