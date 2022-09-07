Woman rescued after fall on Greenbelt hiking trail

Ottawa paramedics and Ottawa firefighters helped rescue a woman in her 50s who was injured in a fall on a hiking trail in the Greenbelt.

The 9-1-1 call was made around 6:24 a.m. Wednesday from the area of Moodie Drive and Fallowfield Road, south of the Tomlinson quarry and asphalt plant.

The Ottawa Fire Service said in a Twitter thread that dispatchers used the GPS on the 9-1-1 caller’s phone to determine their location, which was just off the trail in Monaghan Forest Park.

Rescuers reached the woman around 7:15 a.m. She was about 100 metres off the trail and had injured her leg.

Firefighters used a basket with an off-road wheel to get the woman back to the trail and take her to a waiting ambulance. Paramedics took her to the hospital in stable condition.

@OttFire Firefighters made patient contact at 07:14. The patient was 100 metres off the trail in a heavy wooded area. Firefighters used a stokes basket with an off road wheel that is on our Rope Rescue Truck to load the patient & bring them out & back to the trail.#OttNews 3/4 pic.twitter.com/Ucu7Jc53no — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 7, 2022

OFS says employees from Tomlinson and Lafarge Canada also helped with the call.