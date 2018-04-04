The Ottawa Police are hoping you can help them identify a woman who broke in to a seniors' residence.

On March 13th, police said a woman dressed in scrubs went in to the west end home and reportedly took items from the seniors' rooms.

Police said that this woman may be responsible for similar break-ins involving someone posing as a care worker.

She is white, about 5'6 with a thin build, brown hair and wears glasses. Police believe she could be in her 30s or 40s.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222 ext 4533