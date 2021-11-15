OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a man is in custody after a 64-year-old woman was killed at a Barrhaven home Sunday night.

A 66-year-old man was also seriously injured in the incident at a home on Sherway Drive, south of the Walter Baker sports centre.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and found the two victims. They later evacuated surrounding homes in their search for the suspect. He was taken into custody around 1:45 a.m. and is due in court today.

Roads in the area were closed and a heavy police presence remained at the scene Monday morning.

More to come…