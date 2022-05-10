Woman killed in Val-des-Monts, Que. crash
Police say a 39-year-old woman died in a late night crash in Val-des-Monts, Que.
MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police said the crash happened on route du Carrefour near rue Mitchell at around 10:20 p.m. Monday.
The woman apparently lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a wall, police said in a news release. She was pronounced dead in hospital.
The road was closed overnight but it has since reopened.
The woman’s identity was not released.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says 'devastation' he witnessed in Ukraine 'all on' Putin
Back in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that what he saw touring war-torn areas of Ukraine this weekend was evidence of communities defending themselves, but also 'devastation' that he says is 'all on' Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto children's hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
BREAKING | Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act.
Gas prices could jump 10 to 15 cents by Victoria Day across Canada: analysts
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Ottawa weighing ballistic missile defence as part of North American defence upgrades
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the federal government is weighing whether Canada should join the U.S. in actively defending against intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply lines
Russian troops pounded the vital port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt the supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv's defence.
Bloc Quebecois wants to end daily prayer in House, but Trudeau says not a priority
The Bloc Quebecois says it's time to end the daily reading of a prayer in the House of Commons and replace it with a moment of reflection.
Backlogs improved, but long waits remain for elective surgeries
The ups and downs of pandemic waves continue to affect wait times for elective surgeries in Canada, adding to concerns about mounting backlogs as provinces ease restrictions, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows.
Woman tells court Hoggard choked her during sex assault, making her fear for her life
An Ottawa woman told a Toronto court this morning that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard choked her hard enough to make her fear for her life as he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room more than five years ago.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
Tanya Brooks murder remains unsolved; 13th annual walk held in her memory
Thirteen years after her death, Halifax police are still trying to find the person responsible for the murder of Tanya Jean Brooks.
-
Tears, hugs and joy in St. John's as 166 Ukrainian refugees arrive from Poland
A plane arrived in St. John's Monday night from Poland, where the Newfoundland and Labrador government has set up a satellite office to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their homeland resettle in Canada's easternmost province.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario party leaders take part in northern debate
All four main Ontario party leaders are in North Bay today for a debate on issues that affect residents in northern Ontario.
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto children's hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
RCMP constable charged following human trafficking investigation north of Toronto
York Regional Police have charged a 44-year-old RCMP officer with human trafficking following an investigation into forced labour.
Montreal
-
Quebec soccer world outraged after teen referee punched by adult spectator
The video shows a boy, reportedly 17 years old, in a yellow and black referee uniform, standing on the sidelines of a soccer pitch as an adult man steps onto the field, argues with him and quickly throws a punch to his head.
-
Quebec officially backtracking on surgery rule for trans people's birth certificates
A detailed study of Bill 2, a bill first introduced last fall that contains sweeping reforms of many aspects of family law, began on Tuesday with the backtrack announced by Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette on gender identity and sex, which had caused an outcry.
-
'It's not supposed to be here': Wayward minke whale spotted near Montreal sparks worries
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH: First Ontario election debate in North Bay
The leaders of the four major political parties in Ontario are gathering in North Bay for the first election debate. Watch live on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca starting at 1 p.m. ET.
-
Kerry Burke pleads guilty to murdering his brother
Kerry Burke pled guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday morning in a Sudbury court.
-
Human remains found in Elliot Lake, foul play not suspected
The body of an 80-year-old man was discovered Monday morning in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
London
-
Alleged dealer charged in drug death
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December, 2021.
-
Londoners say there is one key election issue: Inflation
Southwestern Ontario has yet to be a hotspot for provincial party leaders to visit — But when they do come, they’ll learn there is one key issue on the minds of Londoners.
-
Copper thieves hit London business for second time
For the second time this year, a local charitable organization has been targeted by copper thieves.
Winnipeg
-
Stefanson says many employers already paying above minimum wage due to labour shortage
Premier Heather Stefanson said she will consider raising the minimum wage in Manitoba but said her primary concern is addressing labour shortages in the province.
-
Overland flooding causes road to collapse in Riding Mountain National Park
A road is closed in Manitoba’s Riding Mountain National Park on Tuesday after collapsing from flooding.
-
Gas prices could jump 10 to 15 cents by Victoria Day across Canada: analysts
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
Kitchener council approves demolition of Freeport Sanatorium
A piece of Kitchener history has been approved to be torn down.
-
Truck full of luxury vehicles stolen in Guelph
Police say the trailer was carrying two Audis, a Porsche Carrera, a Lincoln MKX and a Toyota when it was stolen from a property in the city’s north end.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act.
-
Calgary expands alcohol in parks program, entire parks soon to be included
A Calgary program that lets adults drink in designated parks is returning this year and includes more spots to sip spirits than ever before.
-
Canadian Association of Energy Contractors raises drilling forecast for the year
The association says it now expects 6,902 wells to be drilled this year, up 6.9 per cent from its original forecast in November last year for 6,457.
Saskatoon
-
'Mud up to the axles': Washouts leave truckers stranded in northern Sask.
A Saskatchewan trucking company had 11 truckers stranded in the north last weekend after washouts on Highway 905.
-
Saskatoon garage fire considered suspicious
A suspicious garage fire Tuesday morning is under investigation, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.
-
How this Sask. couple is helping families flee Ukraine
A Prince Albert couple is working to help bring Ukrainians to Canada in any way they can.
Edmonton
-
Juno Awards set to return to Edmonton in 2023
The Junos are set to return to Edmonton next year, marking the second time the city hosts the country's biggest music awards show.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit Oilers
The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, warming trend starts tomorrow
A few flurries moving through the Edmonton region early this morning.
Vancouver
-
Deportation pending for family living in B.C. 13 years after assault prompted flee from Mexico
Dozens gathered outside a Metro Vancouver school Monday night protesting what they call flaws in Canada's immigration system as a couple faces deportation years after fleeing Mexico.
-
Should Surrey's mayor take a leave of absence ahead of mischief trial? Councillor presents motion
A Surrey city councillor is challenging whether the mayor should continue his duties while awaiting trial for a public mischief charge, in light of updated provincial legislation.
-
Hundreds of B.C. nurses expected to rally at legislature due to working conditions
The British Columbia Nurses’ Union says the health-care system is buckling under pressure amid the opioid crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
Sask.-born Patrick Marleau announces retirement from NHL after record-setting career
Saskatchewan-born NHL veteran Patrick Marleau has announced his retirement after a record setting 1,779 games in the league.
-
Two arrested, firearm recovered during investigation into suspicious vehicle: RPS
Two Regina men are facing a total of ten charges after a firearm was found in the stolen vehicle they were driving, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Roughriders welcome back Charleston Hughes
Charleston Hughes is back with the Roughriders after spending 2021 with the Toronto Argonauts.