One woman is dead after a fatal crash in the city’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to a two vehicle collision on Moodie Drive between Fallowfield and Hunt Club just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear if the driver of a dump truck involved suffered any injuries.

Moodie was closed as police investigated. The road was re-opened around 11:00 p.m.