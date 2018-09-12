Woman killed in fatal west-end crash
A woman was killed in a two car crash that involved a dump truck on Moodie Dr. Wednesday night. (Shaun Vardon/CTV Ottawa, September 12, 2018)
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 5:11PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 13, 2018 12:12AM EDT
One woman is dead after a fatal crash in the city’s west end.
Emergency crews were called to a two vehicle collision on Moodie Drive between Fallowfield and Hunt Club just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear if the driver of a dump truck involved suffered any injuries.
Moodie was closed as police investigated. The road was re-opened around 11:00 p.m.