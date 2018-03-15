

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An elderly woman has died in a fire at a retirement home in Bancroft, 200 km west of Ottawa.

The fire started at the R.J. Brooks Retirement Centre on Alice Street just after 4 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say the victim was located deceased in the fire. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All residents from the R.J. Brooks Centre have been moved to the Bancroft Bible Chapel on Hastings Street North.