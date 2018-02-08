

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A Renfrew school board employee is facing theft and fraud charges after OPP investigated concerns raised about the finances of a school breakfast and snack program in Petawawa.

Police say they were contacted by the Renfrew County District School Board in November of 2017.

An investigation uncovered several alleged offenses between September 2016 and October 2017.

OPP have charged 40-year-old Robin Van Hoof with fraud, theft, and possession of property obtained by crime -- all over $5000 -- as well as breach of trust, and using forged documents.

Van Hoof was arrested January 29, and is due in court March 13.