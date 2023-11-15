OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Woman injured after stabbing in ByWard Market

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    The Ottawa Police Service is responded to reports on Wednesday afternoon of a stabbing that injured one person in the ByWard Market.

    Police say they responded to a call reporting an "assault with a weapon" at the corner of Cumberland and Clarence Streets at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

    Ottawa Paramedics said they responded to a call for service and found a woman with stab wounds.

    The woman refused treatment and walked away against medical advice.

    There are no details on any arrests at this time and the situation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News