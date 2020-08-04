OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say a woman in her 40s is in stable condition after being trapped under a vehicle following a crash in the Cumberland area.

The woman was believed to be unconscious when the call first came in at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday from Highway 174 in the Quigley Hill Road area.

Paramedics say a crew from the Prescott-Russell Paramedic Service was passing by with a patient bound for the Ottawa Hospital and provided additional details to other responders. Ottawa paramedics were able to treat the woman at the scene before she was taken to the hospital.

Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.