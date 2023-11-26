Woman in her 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Carp Road

Ottawa police say a woman in her 50s has died after a two-vehicle crash in the city's rural west end.

Emergency responders were called to the 3100-block of Carp Road, between McGee Side Road and March Road, at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Bystanders attempted to perform CPR before paramedics and police arrived, but the woman did not survive.

Police did not identify her in a news release Sunday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported.

Carp Road was closed between McGee Side Road and March Road for several hours. It reopened just before 5 p.m.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of this incident and who has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.

Police told CTV News Ottawa last week that its fatal collision unit had investigated 23 fatal crashes in the city in 2023, as of Nov. 17.