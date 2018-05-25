Woman in critical condition after serious assault
The Major Crime unit is investigating after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a downtown assault Thursday. (Brian Lilley/CFRA, May 25, 2018)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 12:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 25, 2018 5:11AM EDT
A woman is in hospital in critical condition after suffering a life-threatening assault in downtown Ottawa on Thursday.
Police say it happened on Laurier Avenue West around 1 p.m. Residents in the area confirm it's the office of the Christian Science Reading Room.
The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate, a forensics unit remained at the scene late Thursday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.