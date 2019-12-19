Ottawa Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating after a woman was found dead in an east-end home following a fire.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Anderson Road just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. A family member called 911 to report the fire, and said the woman was inside.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Ottawa Police say an “elderly woman was found deceased in the residence.”

The cause of the fire is also investigation.