Woman falls from Sandy Hill balcony
A woman fell from a second floor balcony in Sandy Hill Wednesday night
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 2:58AM EDT
An Ottawa woman suffered serious injuries after falling two storeys off a balcony in Sandy Hill.
Emergency crews were called to a building near Laurier Ave and Nelson Street just after 10 p.m.
Paramedics say the balcony’s railing gave way, and the woman fell to the ground.
She was taken to hospital in stable condition with head and neck injuries.
Ottawa Police are calling the fall “an accident.”