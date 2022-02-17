A 29-year-old woman driving to pick up kids at school in eastern Ontario is facing impaired driving and stunt driving charges.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped a driver going 162 km/h on the Thousand Islands Parkway in Leeds County on Wednesday.

The speed limit is 80 km/h.

Police say the woman registered three times above the legal blood alcohol limit with a G2 licence.

Under Ontario's graduated licencing system, a G2 driver must have a blood alcohol level of zero.

She was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, stunt driving, resisting arrest and having open liquor.