Woman driving to pick kids up at eastern Ontario school charged with impaired driving
Published Thursday, February 17, 2022 2:48PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.
A 29-year-old woman driving to pick up kids at school in eastern Ontario is facing impaired driving and stunt driving charges.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped a driver going 162 km/h on the Thousand Islands Parkway in Leeds County on Wednesday.
The speed limit is 80 km/h.
Police say the woman registered three times above the legal blood alcohol limit with a G2 licence.
Under Ontario's graduated licencing system, a G2 driver must have a blood alcohol level of zero.
She was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, stunt driving, resisting arrest and having open liquor.