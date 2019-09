Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has died in a three-car crash near Almonte.

OPP say the crash happened at around 9:00 a.m. Friday on March Rd. at Greystone Dr.

The woman driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.