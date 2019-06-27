

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning





A 65-year-old woman has died in a house fire in South Stormont Township.

Emergency crews responded to calls for a fire in a home on Sunnyview Ave. just before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A 911 caller reported there was a person inside the structure.

Ontario Provincial Police says the woman was found deceased inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.