Woman dies in South Stormont Township fire
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 2:56AM EDT
A 65-year-old woman has died in a house fire in South Stormont Township.
Emergency crews responded to calls for a fire in a home on Sunnyview Ave. just before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
A 911 caller reported there was a person inside the structure.
Ontario Provincial Police says the woman was found deceased inside the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.