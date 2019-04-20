

CTV Ottawa





A motorist has died in Pontiac after a road washed away due to flooding.

MRC des Collines police said a road was washed out during the night because of spring flooding, and a vehicle fell into the creek.

Police have identified the woman as Louise Seguin Lortie, 72, of Pontiac.

Yves Charette, Director of public safety with MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais says they are investigating the accident, which happened early Saturday morning on chemin Bronson-Bryant south of rue Clarendon.

Charette says, “The road was already washed away and she couldn’t stop and the car fell in the stream.”

Charette say at least two people rushed in and tried to save the woman but it was too late. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“We still don’t know exactly what she was doing. There is an investigation but for now it is considered an accident,” says Charette.

Pontiac is one of several Quebec municipalities that have declared a state of emergency due to rising floodwaters. The rising water levels are being caused by heavy rainfall and a deeper-than-usual snow pack which is melting.

Pontiac councilor Leslie-Anne Barber says “We had projections that this could be another historic flooding in the area so we declared a state of emergency. So what that lets us do is call in help from the province whenever we feel that need.”

The army is expected to arrive this weekend.