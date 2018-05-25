

CTV Ottawa





A 59-year-old woman who was assaulted in downtown Ottawa on Thursday has died.

Police say the attack on Laurier Avenue West around 1 p.m. Nearby business owners say paramedics treated and transported a patient from Christian Science Reading Room, a bookstore and a quiet place for study and prayer.

Ottawa Police said the investigation is now being treated as a homicide.

The woman's connection to the Christian Science Reading Room have not been released. One nearby business owner, however, says a woman was working on her own at the shop yesterday.

Police are asking anyone who interacted with the victim on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to contact them.