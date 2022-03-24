Woman deliberately crashes into parked vehicle in western Quebec, police allege

Police in western Quebec say a 39-year-old woman was arrested on impaired driving charges after she deliberately drove into a parked pick-up truck following an argument.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police responded to a collision in Val-des-Monts at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was still behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Police say the driver allegedly hit the front of a pick-up truck parked at the same home.

"The incident is believed to have been caused by an argument," police said in a media release.

Police say that during a breathalyzer test at the police station, the woman was nearly three times over the legal limit.

Her driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was seized for 30 days.

Police say the investigation continues, and charges of mischief are possible.